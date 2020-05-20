On this week's WWE Backstage, Renee Young, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, and Ember Moon talked about matches that they'd like to do-over because of poor performances or a bad ending. Ember Moon said she could reflect on her not doing enough in some of her title matches, but the topic makes her think more of her current injury — a torn Achilles.

Moon sustained the injury last September during a WWE 24/7 Title chase segment. She had to put on the brakes while running full speed, and unfortunately heard a pop when she did so.

"I look back at my career in WWE — I've been here five years," Moon began. "I look back, and yeah, I should have been the one to defeat Asuka's streak, or 'Aw, man, me and Bayley from SummerSlam, I wish I'd done more.' The more and more I sit back and look at everything I'd re-do, I think about my injury currently. Realizing that I may have a career-ending injury. I'm coming back from the hardest injury and I might not have a chance to redeem myself of all the things I wanted to do and I wanted to do in my future. It's so hard to look back and regret, when I try to look forward."

Moon became a bit emotional at the thought of not returning to the ring and Henry then chimed in to let her know she's too great to stop and "has a lot left in the tank."

"I keep looking forward because this is what I love," Moon continued. "This is my passion, this is the only thing I've ever wanted for myself. And I want that opportunity to not look back, but to look forward and be better than ever before. It's so hard to look back. ... I'm going to prove to you guys that I'm worth redeeming those mistakes and those regrets. It's just going to be awhile before I do so."

