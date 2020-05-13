It was reported last December that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair's contract with WWE was expiring at the end of 2019.

Wrestling Inc. has confirmed that Flair had since signed a new deal and is currently under contract with WWE.

Flair last appeared on television on WWE television during Triple H's 25th Anniversary Celebration on SmackDown last month. Flair sent Triple H a video message congratulating him on the special occasion.

Flair has also been busy with his RicFlairShop.com site and posted the video below promoting the line of "Nature Boy" face masks that are available. Flair is shown on a treadmill wearing one of the face coverings and was asked why he's working out so hard.

"Why am I working out so hard?!" Flair asked. "Because I'm reaching out for that brass ring, to put me back on RAW, to put me back on SmackDown with all the Superstars! And by they way, available only at RicFlairShop.com! Wooooo!"

You can view the video below.