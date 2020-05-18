Longtime WWE employee Michael Mansury officially left the company last week, according to PWInsider.

Mansury had been working as WWE's Vice President of Global Television Production. He gave notice to the company several months ago, informing them that he would be done as of May.

Mansury was first hired in 2009 as a Production Assistant. He rose through the ranks as an Associate Producer, Producer, and then Managing Producer. He was then promoted to the role of Vice President of Global Television Production in March 2016.

Mansury was seen as a significant part of the Triple H regime and some people in the company called him unofficially the "next" Kevin Dunn, as there was an idea that he would eventually fill Dunn's role of Executive Producer.

In his most recent position, Mansury was the Director of record for many WWE pay-per-view and TV productions from recent years. It was noted that Mansury was well-liked among people in the company and his departure surprised some.

It was noted that with Mansury leaving and Kerwin Silfies recently being furloughed, it appears Dunn and Matt Miller will be handling the job of directing WWE broadcasts.