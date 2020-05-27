Matt Riddle was a guest on this week's episode of The Bump. During the episode, he discussed the backstage confrontation he had with Goldberg backstage at SummerSlam last August.

While the confrontation was shown on the WWE Chronicle Goldberg special last October, WWE had not posted it on their social media accounts until today's episode of The Bump. The confrontation, which you can watch in the video above at the 1:18:04 mark, started when Goldberg ran into Riddle backstage.

"I didn't mean to run into you like that," Goldberg said with a smile. "We've got to talk."

A lot of "bros" ensued before Goldberg eventually said, "I'm not your bro... [You] could've, a long time ago. You put a stop to that."

Riddle replied, "Okay. Hey, it's just an opinion, if you don't like it, that's fine."

They exchanged a few more pleasantries before Goldberg left and said, "Nice to meet you." Riddle replied, "The pleasure's all mine, bro," prompting Goldberg to remind him that they were not bros.

Riddle laughed after the clip was shown and stated that they still differed in opinion. Riddle noted his MMA background, and said that he likes to grind and push a pace, so they don't see eye-to-eye on in-ring work.

"Like I said, it was an opinion, if he doesn't want to be my bro, I completely understand," Riddle said. "I didn't really want to be his bro, so that's just how the cookie crumbled that day."

Riddle revealed that Shane McMahon saw the confrontation from down the hall and was concerned. After the altercation was over, Shane thanked Riddle for not getting physical.

"Shane was like, 'Hey, thanks for not swinging on Goldberg'," Riddle said. "I was like, 'What? Can you imagine if Matt Riddle punches Goldberg unconscious in the back? I can't do that! That is not a stallion move.

"You sign a contract, you get a fight, you get a match setup and then you beat him in front of millions of people. That's a stallion move!"

Riddle lost a cage fight to Timothy Thatcher on tonight's episode of WWE NXT. He is expected to start on the main roster imminently.

