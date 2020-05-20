Tonight's main event featured Matt Hardy defeating Sammy Guevara, but the action didn't stop there as the Inner Circle appeared on the big screen after the match. The group had Kenny Omega held up against the goal post at TIAA Bank Field — where the Stadium Stampede Match will take place at this Saturday's Double or Nothing PPV.

It will be the Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Ortiz, Santana, and Sammy Guevara) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Hangman Page, and Matt Hard) in an empty stadium match with no disqualifications.

As Omega took a baseball attack from Jericho, The Young Bucks made their return to AEW TV by hitting stereo crossbody strikes on Santana and Ortiz. The two side continued to brawl as Hangman Page ran the length of the field, landing a big clothesline to Hager.

After the two sides battled, The Elite would end up standing tall as the Inner Circle retreated. Page headed off on his own shortly after things settled down with the rest of The Elite staying on the field.

Page, Nick Jackson, and Matt Jackson have been away due to the coronavirus pandemic, missing tapings going back to early April.