As noted earlier today at this link, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is set to make a major career announcement during tonight's taped RAW from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. WWE confirmed the announcement after previously stating The Man would be there to confront Money In the Bank winner Asuka.

In an update, PWInsider reports multiple sources have confirmed that a segment taped earlier today saw Lynch vacate the RAW Women's Title to Asuka.

PWInsider added that a source confirmed why Lynch is vacating the title, but was asked to respect her privacy until she makes the news public during RAW.

As previously reported, @fightoracle, who has revealed several pro wrestling and MMA scoops over the past few years, reported this afternoon that Becky is reportedly pregnant.

