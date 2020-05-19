Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which airs every Tuesday on AXS TV, as well as on Impact Wrestling's own Twitch channel at 8 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tonight's agenda for Impact:
TONIGHT at 8/7c on @AXSTV????/@fightnet????/Twitch??@MichaelElgin25 vs. @TheSamiCallihan @Rhyno313 vs. @The_Ace_Austin @Willie_Mack vs. Johnny Swinger @TheMooseNation vs. Suicide@steveofcrazzy vs. @TheDaveCrist@legendoflarryd and @THEACEYROMERO vs. @MegaTJP and @FALLAH1 pic.twitter.com/tModMT9Tva— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 19, 2020
To view last week's results, click here
Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne welcome fans to Impact Wrestling! We kick things off with a first-round #1 Contenders Tournament match!
Ace Austin vs. Rhino