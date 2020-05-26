Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which airs every Tuesday on AXS TV, as well as on Impact Wrestling's own Twitch channel at 8 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tonight's agenda for Impact:
Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne welcome fans to Impact Wrestling! We kick things off with the first semi-finals match in the #1 Contenders Tournament!
Ace Austin vs. Hernandez
Ace Austin throws the first jab as the match gets going. Hernandez backs Austin up towards the ropes, then shoulder tackles him to the ground. Austin comes flying in with a springboard. Hernandez stops him with a kick, then drops him stomach first. Austin looks for a sunset flip, Hernandez doesn't budge. Hernandez catches Austin midair after Austin dives through the middle ropes. Austin low blows Hernandez, while the referee isn't looking.
Austin corners Hernandez. He tries to pick Hernandez up but has a hard time doing so. Hernandez reverses it with a powerslam. Austin corners Hernandez again and locks in a foot chokehold. Hernandez is down and out. Austin sends Hernandez rolling with a snapmare, then locks in a front facelock. Hernandez fights free. Austin dropkicks Hernandez towards the corner. Austin goes for the cover, Hernandez kicks out at 2.
The momentum starts to change as Hernandez connects several clotheslines, then throws Austin across the ring. Hernandez comes crashing in with a backbreaker. Hernandez covers, Austin kicks out. Hernandez sets Austin up for the Border Toss. Austin slides out from behind, and clips Hernandez with a kick. Austin flies in with a crossbody, Hernandez grabs him. Austin counters with a hurricanrana. Austin sets himself up in the corner, connects The Fold on Hernandez, and wins the match.
Winner: Ace Austin
Ace Austin advances to the finals.
Cody Deaner is heading to the Deaner Compound for his match tonight!
Backstage: Chris Bey is getting ready for his match. Johnny Swinger says that he'll be in Bey's corner tonight.
The North make their way to the Deaner Compound. They can't help but make fun of it.
Backstage: Michael Elgin reflects on his wins before his semi-finals match tonight against Trey. He believes he will always be the #1 Contender until he beats Tessa Blanchard.
Speaking of The Deaners, Cousin Jake heads down to the ring to face Chris Bey!
Chris Bey (w/Johnny Swinger) vs. Cousin Jake