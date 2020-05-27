Impact Wrestling is scheduled to tape another set of TV tapings in Nashville, Tennessee later this week.

Several Impact talents indicated on social media today that they were going "back to work" and PWInsider has confirmed that tapings are being held in Nashville later this week. There will be no fans in the crowd due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there's no word yet on if the company will use wrestlers as "fans" like WWE and AEW are doing.

Impact last held tapings at Skyline Studios in Nashville in early April. They taped up to 2 months worth of TV then, and may tape another 2 months this week.

It will be interesting to see if Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard returns to action this week as she skipped the last set of tapings, reportedly due to COVID-19 concerns. As seen in the tweet below, Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace revealed that she was headed to the tapings.

You can click here for our report from last night's Impact episode on AXS TV. Stay tuned for updates from this week's tapings.

