Viceland's Dark Side of the Ring will have an upcoming episode about Owen Hart and his death. Former WWE ref Jimmy Korderas was involved in the production of that episode and he discussed that when he joined The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast.

"I was interviewed for it but whether they use any of the footage is up to them. I haven't seen any of the advanced copies or anything but I was interviewed for the Owen episode," Korderas said.

Not only was Korderas with WWE at the time of Owen's death, but he was supposed to referee the match that Owen was due to take part in before the accident. Korderas was in the ring when Owen fell and he was asked how hard it was to relive that moment.

"It wasn't easy. After some time had passed, I don't wanna say it was easier, but after thinking about some things, stuff would come back to me that I had forgotten about whether intentionally or not," stated Korderas. "Little things that pop into your head that you may have forgotten from so many years ago. The one thing I told them that I couldn't remember was going from Kansas City to St. Louis for RAW the next day. I don't remember the ride to St. Louis. I don't remember how I got there, who drove or if we flew. All of a sudden, we're in St. Louis and I don't remember how we got there.

"Even my wife, who was my fiancée at the time, said, 'You okay?' I said 'Yeah' and she asks where are you. I said, 'I think I'm in St. Louis.' She goes, 'What do you mean you think you're in St. Louis' and I don't remember how I got there. I just blanked out for a while, I guess."

You can follow Jimmy Korderas on Twitter @JimmyKorderas. Jimmy's full interview with Wrestling Inc aired as part of a recent episode of our podcast, The Wrestling Inc. Daily. Subscribe to get the latest episodes as soon as it's released Monday - Friday afternoon by clicking here.