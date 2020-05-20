Houston Texans defensive end, JJ Watt, admits that growing up, he was a big fan of WWE. In his interview on WWE's The Bump this morning, Watt goes down memory lane and recalls who some of his favorite wrestlers were to watch.

"Yeah, I had the whole Hulk Hogan get up when I was a kid," Watt stated. "Obviously, [I grew up watching] The Rock and 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin."

WrestleMania 36 host, Rob Gronkowski, became the new WWE 24/7 Champion at WrestleMania 36. After winning the title, it was announced that Gronkowski was returning to the NFL to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Watt is looking forward to how the newly crowned champion is going to defend his title between the NFL and WWE.

"I'm interested to see how it plays out," Watt said with a smile. "I would love nothing more than to see how that Championship gets played out in the middle of a game; just to see what kind of fine the League would come up with in that situation.

"I think it would be wildly entertaining."

You can watch JJ Watt's full interview at this link. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE's The Bump with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

