Earlier this week, former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard passed away at the age of 39. Gaspard was swimming at Venice Beach and got caught in a strong rip current with his 10 year old son. He saved his son's life by instructing the first responding lifeguard to help him, but he was then hit by a large wave that took him under, and that was the last time he was seen.

To help support his family, a GoFundMe campaign was created and quickly reached its $100,000 goal, thanks to over 1,000 donations. Among them was a $40,000 donation from "CTC RIP." The name got fans thinking John Cena may have been the one to send such a kind gesture.

Going back to 2008, Gaspard and his Cryme Tyme tag partner, JTG, worked with Cena during his feud with JBL. As seen in the video above, there's a segment where the group vandalizes JBL's limo with Cena writing writing "CTC" or "Cryme Tyme Cenation" on the vehicle.

Earlier today, Cena posted a photo from that segment on his Instagram.

Gaspard's GoFundMe is currently at $131,146.