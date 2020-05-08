Jon Moxley is AEW's second-ever world champion, having won the belt from Chris Jericho in February. But at the moment he's unable to defend it in front of any fans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Moxley was asked what it's like being AEW Champion when there are no fans around when he joined The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast.

"It's not ideal, obviously, for anybody. That PPV was only seven weeks ago when I was celebrating bloody in a sea of fans," recalled Moxley. "But now it's not like that anymore. My mother was at that show and I don't know when I'm ever gonna see her again because she's barricaded up in Ohio. It's challenging times and definitely not ideal."

Moxley notoriously had problems during the end of his WWE run and he was asked how AEW's locker room compared to that of WWE.

"The culture is great; everyone is having fun. Obviously right now, things are a little different as it's tough to face a challenge like this as a new company. I'm not an expert on business but I know from the people I talk to; the situation is not ideal to say the least. We're doing what we can and doing everything as safely as possible," said Moxley.

"All that aside, it's an amazing group of creative, young, energetic people. The main thing is that all of these people are getting to be themselves and it's creating positivity. Everybody is getting to express themselves and having whatever kind of match or promo they want.

"It's basically like an indie locker room. Everyone is there on purpose as if they weren't in AEW, then they would be somewhere else in pro wrestling. It's the type of people who would do pro wrestling for free."

Moxley said that when he was on the Jericho Cruise it felt like one big family when they were all in the ring slamming White Claws. He says they all have a passion for this and it's an amazing culture that he's very proud of.

"It could be awhile before [we're back together] but we'll be plugging along until then," stated Moxley.

