At WrestleMania 35 last year, Dean Ambrose wasn't on the card so the now-Jon Moxley had some extra time on his hands. Thus, he attended a GCW Bloodsport show knowing that his WWE contract was ending later that month.

Moxley discussed why he went to that indie show when he joined The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast.

"That was fun and I was just sitting around doing nothing all weekend. It was Josh Barnett vs Suzuki and I'm like, 'I'm gonna go f***ing see that.' I hadn't been to any indie show since I was on the indies last," revealed Moxley. "Being in that environment, I was itching to start the next chapter of my career. Getting to be in that awesome environment of that Bloodsport show and being in that intimate crowd and Barnett, Suzuki and Davey Boy Smith beating the hell out of each other, it got me hyped up. I couldn't wait to get out there in the world."

Moxley was supposed to face Barnett in early April at Bloodsport but it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. He was asked if the bout is cursed and if it will ever happen.

"We're doing better than Khabib and Tony [Ferguson] who are at five [postponements] and we're only at two, so it's not the worst yet. Next time we'll probably not have to advertise it at all then it would just be a surprise bonus match on some card somewhere. Okay, we're in the same city at the same time – let's just get it done while we can. But there's a lot of shows that got cancelled and that's far from the worst thing going on in the world right now," stated Moxley.

Moxley is appearing in an upcoming movie titled Cagefighter and acting is very different than wrestling. He discussed what it was like to shoot the film.

"It was a hard labor to put this movie together, especially the fight scenes. It was 10-12-hour days over three days and we didn't have any stunt guys," said Moxley. "It was just me and [MMA fighter] Alex [Montagnani] and we put together the fight on our own which is cool because he's a legit pro fighter and I'm a pro wrestler. I'm in the business of telling stories and his legitimacy combined with my creativity was a cool melting pot of ideas to put these fight scenes together."

He added that it's challenging to do over three days because you have to do a scene, cut, fall and then shoot again. It's also tough to keep your adrenaline up over 12 hours as opposed to a 20 minute match.

"It's a movie and you're not trying to hurt your co-actor, but you're hitting the mat and getting back up which wears on you. It was a physical shoot to the point that Alex tore his groin on the second to last day of shooting," revealed Moxley. "It was black and purple and gross so on the last day we had to find different ways to shoot. We had to figure out different angles and also make it a part of the story. We really sacrificed our bodies for this movie so I hope people enjoy it."

AEW Champion Jon Moxley stars in the new film Cagefighter, which will make it's debut May 16th via FITE.tv.