Tonight's AEW Dynamite featured a Battle Royal to decide AEW TNT Champion Cody's first opponent. Jungle Boy lastly eliminated Orange Cassidy to pick up the victory. Cody and Jungle Boy will meet on next week's Dynamite. Cody became the inaugural champion at this past weekend's Double or Nothing PPV by defeating Lance Archer

Also tonight, Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc defeated SCU to earn a title shot against AEW World Tag Team Champions Hangman Page and Kenny Omega on next week's show. The winner of that match will then face Best Friends at Fyter Fest later this summer (an exact date is currently unknown). Best Friends earned a title shot over the weekend at Double or Nothing.

Also next week, Chris Jericho will be in action.

