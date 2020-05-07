Kazuchika Okada has donated 5 million Yen ($47,010.00 USD) to the Nippon Foundation's special coronavirus relief fund, according to njpw1972.com

The contribution will support doctors, nurses, and volunteers working in the front lines combating the coronavirus in Japan.

In Okada's statement, which can be read below, he said he's always grateful for NJPW fans' support and feels it's his turn to lend support.

I'm always grateful for NJPW fans' support, and it's my hope that I can get back to hearing the cheers of sold-out crowds as soon as possible. It's usually me receiving the support and power of the people, but now I feel it's my turn to lend support to medical staff fighting this disease. I hope fans continue to stay home and stay healthy, so that we can return to the ring as soon as possible.

As noted earlier, NJPW postponed Wrestle Dynasty to 2021. The event was set to take place at Madison Square Garden.

It was also announced a few days ago, that the promotion had to cancel the Best of the Super Juniors tour due to the current pandemic. The tour was set to begin on May 12 and end on June 6.



