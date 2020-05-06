A day after cancelling the Best of the Super Juniors tour, New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that their Wrestle Dynasty show will be postponed to 2021. The company had previously cancelled early ticket sales for the show.

Wrestle Dynasty was set to take place at Madison Square Garden, marking a return to the venue after co-promoting the G1 Supercard event at MSG.

In their official statement, NJPW said, "In response to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, and its continued effect on social gatherings all over the world, NJPW has arrived at the decision to postpone Wrestle Dynasty, which was scheduled to take place on August 22 2020, to a date in 2021 to be announced."

The move comes as the state of New York is still affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and as health officials still urge that stay-at-home orders still be maintained. State of emergency measures have also been extended in Japan as well.

NJPW currently do not have any future shows scheduled for June or beyond. The company said that an announcement will come some time in the future in regards to the status of future shows keeping in mind the safety of wrestlers and fans.

You can view NJPW's tweet of the announcement below: