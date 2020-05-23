Last night, Stardom confirmed the passing of Hana Kimura, a top star in the company, at the age of 22.

"We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away. Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends. We appreciate your support during this difficult time," Stardom wrote on Twitter.

Kimura recently appeared on Terrace House, a Japanese reality show, where she was portrayed as a villain after an incident on the show. Kimura apparently was upset at one of the roommates on the show for not taking her ring attire out of the laundry before starting his own. Her attire was ruined because of that. She then knocked off his hat and left the room. Fans of Terrace House began attacking her online, which looks to be a contributor towards her passing. Kimura had posted images of self-harm on Friday.

Debuting in 2016, Kimura has since won numerous titles in Stardom, worked a dark match at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 event back in January, teaming with Giulia for a loss to Arisa Hoshiki and Mayu Iwatani. She also wrestled in a dark match at last year's ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard in Madison Square Garden.

Since the tragic news broke, numerous wrestlers and promotions (ROH, NWA, AEW, and NJPW) have commented on social media.

"Just woke up to this awful news," Kevin Owens wrote. "There are no words to appropriately describe just how tragic the passing of Hana Kimura is. She was an extremely talented performer and by all accounts, a great person and a kind soul. My thoughts go out to her friends and family."

"Hana Kimura was 22... 22! Bullying is NOT ok. #RIPHanakimura," Rhea Ripley commented.

Ring of Honor wrote, "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Hana Kimura. Hana was a beautiful and talented star! Words are powerful. Please be kind. Our thoughts and prayers are with Hana's family during this time."

In a statement from NJPW, "New Japan Pro Wrestling is deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Hana Kimura. She was a wonderful and gentle soul. Our most heartfelt and deepest condolences go to her family, friends and fans at this time."

Below are more comments from those in the wrestling industry: