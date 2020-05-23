Last night, Stardom confirmed the passing of Hana Kimura, a top star in the company, at the age of 22.

"We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away. Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends. We appreciate your support during this difficult time," Stardom wrote on Twitter.

Kimura recently appeared on Terrace House, a Japanese reality show, where she was portrayed as a villain after an incident on the show. Kimura apparently was upset at one of the roommates on the show for not taking her ring attire out of the laundry before starting his own. Her attire was ruined because of that. She then knocked off his hat and left the room. Fans of Terrace House began attacking her online, which looks to be a contributor towards her passing. Kimura had posted images of self-harm on Friday.

Debuting in 2016, Kimura has since won numerous titles in Stardom, worked a dark match at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 event back in January, teaming with Giulia for a loss to Arisa Hoshiki and Mayu Iwatani. She also wrestled in a dark match at last year's ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard in Madison Square Garden.

Since the tragic news broke, numerous wrestlers and promotions (ROH, NWA, AEW, and NJPW) have commented on social media.

"Just woke up to this awful news," Kevin Owens wrote. "There are no words to appropriately describe just how tragic the passing of Hana Kimura is. She was an extremely talented performer and by all accounts, a great person and a kind soul. My thoughts go out to her friends and family."

"Hana Kimura was 22... 22! Bullying is NOT ok. #RIPHanakimura," Rhea Ripley commented.

Ring of Honor wrote, "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Hana Kimura. Hana was a beautiful and talented star! Words are powerful. Please be kind. Our thoughts and prayers are with Hana's family during this time."

In a statement from NJPW, "New Japan Pro Wrestling is deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Hana Kimura. She was a wonderful and gentle soul. Our most heartfelt and deepest condolences go to her family, friends and fans at this time."

Below are more comments from those in the wrestling industry:

Just woke up to this awful news. There are no words to appropriately describe just how tragic the passing of Hana Kimura is.



She was an extremely talented performer and by all accounts, a great person and a kind soul.



My thoughts go out to her friends and family. — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) May 23, 2020

Hanakimura was 22... 22!

Bullying is NOT ok. #RIPHanakimura — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) May 23, 2020

I didn't know Hana Kimura but I thought she was immensely charismatic and talented. The circumstances of her passing are incredibly sad. — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) May 23, 2020

New Japan Pro Wrestling is deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Hana Kimura.



She was a wonderful and gentle soul.

Our most heartfelt and deepest condolences go to her family, friends and fans at this time.



In memoriam: https://t.co/vot9qT0B0A pic.twitter.com/UF9UGVW5A5 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 23, 2020

AEW and the wrestling community mourn the passing of Hana Kimura. May she Rest In Peace, and our thoughts are with her family, her friends, and her fans. pic.twitter.com/gouuu3xG5y — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 23, 2020

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Hana Kimura.



Hana was a beautiful and talented star!

Words are powerful.

Please be kind.



Our thoughts and prayers are with Hana's family during this time. ????#RIPHanaKimura ?? pic.twitter.com/NvJrmxI35A — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 23, 2020

The National Wrestling Alliance sends its deepest condolences on the passing of Stardom star #HanaKimura. — NWA (@nwa) May 23, 2020

I wish this wasn't true.

I only met Hana Kimura a handful of times, but her smile and happiness were contagious.

I have this image of her putting makeup on on the ResGal and just looking so peaceful and beautiful.



I feel ill inside... people should be better than this. Be kind. pic.twitter.com/IUZLR0QiiY — ???????????? ?????????? (@Kelly_WP) May 23, 2020

I couldn't imagine dealing with hate on social media at 22. I can barely handle it now. Some of you should be ashamed of yourselves. ??#HanaKimura #RIPHanaKimura — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) May 23, 2020

I will always love and miss you, my friend. You are my little sister. The Swanns send our love and condolences to Hana Kimura, her family, and loved ones. I will never forget you. So much I want to say... my heart is broken. pic.twitter.com/PB5pO20YIj — Sü Yüng (@realsuyung) May 23, 2020

I just heard this news and I'm truly saddened by it. Heartbreaking. Prayers for #HanaKimura and her family. ?? https://t.co/gM7gSv9rFB — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) May 23, 2020

Hana Kimura lit up every room she walked in. She was sunshine and one of the most selfless 'uman beings I've ever met. I'm one of the lucky ones who got to experience first hand how special and loving of a person she is. Hearts are hurting right now. I'm hurting right now??Rip?? — Alex Gracia (@alexgracia3) May 23, 2020