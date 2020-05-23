WWE NXT announced Kurt Angle will be the special guest referee for the Cage Fight between Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher on next Wednesday's show. Angle was released by WWE last month due to business cuts from the coranavirus pandemic. No word on if this is a one-off appearance.

"I'm coming to WWE NXT next week. #ItsTrue," Angle wrote on Twitter.

Also next week, NXT General Manager William Regal announced Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley will team up against NXT Women's Champion Charlotte and a partner of her choosing. Charlotte is set to defend her title against Ripley and Shirai at NXT TakeOver: In Your House on June 7.

Below is the updated NXT lineup:

* NXT Champion Adam Cole and William Regal to have negotiating session

* Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher with Kurt Angle as special guest referee (Cage Fight)

* Drake Maverick vs. Kushida vs. Jake Atlas in a Triple Threat to determine the Group A winner of the tournament to crown the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion. The winner will go on to face El Hijo del Fantasma for the interim title

* Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley vs. NXT Women's Champion Charlotte and a partner of her choosing