Major League Wrestling has signed another pay-per-view distribution deal.
It was announced today that MLW has signed a new pay-per-view distribution agreement with DirecTV. MLW events will begin airing on DirecTV this weekend, beginning with MLW Saturday Night Super Fight on May 7. Battle Riot II will air on May 14 and Opera Cup 2019 will air on May 21. All events will begin at 8pm ET and replays will be available all month.
As noted last week at this link, MLW announced a similar pay-per-view deal with iNDEMAND.
Below is the full press release on MLW and DirecTV sent to us today:
DirecTV to distribute Major League Wrestling events on Pay-Per-View
MLW teams with DirecTV to offer slate of programming
New York - Major League Wrestling ("MLW") today announced a new distribution partnership with DirecTV to distribute a slate of special events starting this weekend on Pay-Per-View.
DirecTV offers a huge selection of Pay-Per-View content. You can order MLW PPVs with just the push of a button. Browse through the guide for sporting events and simply place the order with your remote and start watching.
Major League Wrestling will present three marquee events in the month of May, including:
May 7th: MLW Saturday Night Super Fight
May 14th: MLW Battle Riot II
May 21st: MLW Opera Cup 2019
All events have a start time of 8:00 pm ET. Additional replays will be available all month.
Learn more about watching MLW on DirecTV at: https://www.directv.com/movies