Major League Wrestling has signed another pay-per-view distribution deal.

It was announced today that MLW has signed a new pay-per-view distribution agreement with DirecTV. MLW events will begin airing on DirecTV this weekend, beginning with MLW Saturday Night Super Fight on May 7. Battle Riot II will air on May 14 and Opera Cup 2019 will air on May 21. All events will begin at 8pm ET and replays will be available all month.

"DirecTV is one of the biggest Pay-Per-View players in the game which makes it the perfect distributor for the distinctly sports centered wrestling fights you can only experience with MLW," MLW CEO Court Bauer said.

As noted last week at this link, MLW announced a similar pay-per-view deal with iNDEMAND.

Below is the full press release on MLW and DirecTV sent to us today: