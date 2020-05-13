Thanks to recent WWE releases, there are lots of big names on the free agent wrestling market. Many are predicting as to which promotions they'll end up with and Moose discussed who he would like to see in Impact when he joined The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast.

"EC3 is one of my best buddies in pro wrestling. I would love to see him come back. He's a two or three-time TNA heavyweight champion. I think he could definitely help our product," said Moose. "You've got guys like EY Eric Young – he's a Grand Slam champion. You've got [The Club]; there's a lot of guys I would love to see come to Impact Wrestling.

"It's so sad that those guys lost their jobs but what's the saying: one man's trash is another man's treasure. All of those guys can be treasures for Impact Wrestling."

Last week on Impact, Moose resurrected the TNA heavyweight championship and claimed himself as the new heavyweight champion. He talked about what led to him being the self-crowned TNA champion.

"I am the new TNA heavyweight champion. If you've been watching the show then you've been seeing what I've done the last few months beating up all of the old TNA guys. Some of them being legends and famous and some of them being not as famous. I've been doing my part with going through most of the well-known wrestlers from that era. So, now I feel like I'm the self-crowned TNA heavyweight champion," stated Moose.

TNA became Impact Wrestling five years ago and we hadn't seen the TNA championship since then. Moose was asked how he obtained the TNA heavyweight title.

"It doesn't matter how I got it, it's just that I have it. It's not a replica; it's the actual real thing. I did my homework on how to get it and now I have it. It's around my waist and I'm the champion," Moose said before being asked if he will only defend the title against people with TNA lineage.

"I will defend it against anyone. Anyone who feels like they want a shot at my title, it depends on what mood I'm in. If I'm in a giving mood then I'll give them a chance to fight for my TNA heavyweight championship."

