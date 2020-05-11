More disturbing details regarding the sexual assault allegations against Alberto Del Rio have emerged from the police report, which was obtained by TMZ Sports.

Del Rio, real name Jose A. Rodriguez Chucuan, was arrested on May 9 in San Antonio, Texas after allegedly assaulting the accuser on May 3.

As previously reported, Del Rio allegedly accused the victim of being unfaithful. TMZ reports that the victim, who police say only speaks Spanish, claims that Del Rio smashed her cell phone and laptop, and attempted to burn her passport. The attack lasted around 10 p.m. on May 3 and continued until 2:30 p.m. on May 4.

The woman claimed that Del Rio choked her and "shoved a sock into her mouth, to keep [her] quiet" at one point. The woman stated that she could not breathe while the sock was in her mouth.

The woman also claimed that Del Rio hit her several times in the head that left her "feeling woozy and dizzy." She claims that during the attack, Del Rio also sexually assaulted her with his penis and other body parts, and she was adamant that she did not consent to any sexual activity.

The victim said that she is afraid of Del Rio and planned to leave the city as soon as possible. She apparently had multiple bruises on her face, arms, legs and neck.

The accuser is listed at 5'5", 132 pounds, while Del Rio is 6'4", 240 pounds.

Del Rio was released on $50,000 bail. He was also arrested last August due to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Del Rio is a former WWE World Champion, WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Impact World Champion and CMLL World Heavyweight Champion. Since being released by Impact Wrestling in April of 2018 for no-showing an event, he returned to mixed martial arts, where he lost a fight to Tito Ortiz last December via first round submission.

Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. for any updates to this story. You can see Del Rio's mugshot below:

William Beltran contributed to this article.