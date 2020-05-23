The Elite (The Young Bucks, AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega & Hangman Page) and Matt Hardy will take on The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz) in a Stadium Stampede Match at tonight's AEW Double or Nothing PPV. As reported yesterday, the match was taped at TIAA Bank Field.

The match itself with feature a ring on the 50-yard line, and will be Falls Count Anywhere / No DQ. It was taped overnight and finished at 5 am this morning, according to PWInsider, and internally the company is excited for what was put together.

The decision to tape was to avoid dead air as the wrestlers made their ways to different parts of the stadium. A lot of fun, creative things are said take place during the match, possibly some cameo appearances.

Jericho hyped the match earlier today:

"The #StadiumStampede is one of the best things I've ever been a part of in my 30 years in the wrestling business," Jericho wrote. "No joke...don't miss it LIVE on PPV TONIGHT!"

Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage, beginning with The Buy In at 7:30 pm ET, and the main card at 8 pm ET.