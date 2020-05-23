- The above video is from the Bella Twins' YouTube channel. In the video, Nikki Bella shows off her vintage mannequin heads from Paris.

- Natalya opened up about cyberbullying after replying to Paige. Paige wrote about the consequences of words and the passing of Hana Kimura.

Nattie wrote, "I get bullied online every day. I've found ways to combat it & ignore it, but it still hurts from time to time. It's OK to have an opinion, but being malicious & reckless with your words is not OK. We have a responsibility to use our platforms constructively. Not destructive."

Below you can read their tweets:

- Zelina Vega posted that she hit 1 million Instagram followers.

She shared a video and wrote, "Thank you for the 1 million IG followers ZV Army."

Below you can watch the video: