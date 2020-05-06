As noted, the SmackDown mystery hacker gimmick continued on Tuesday night's episode of WWE Backstage. It has been widely speculated that the hacker will be revealed to be Ali, although Shorty G's name has also been rumored.

As seen in the video below, the hacker was once again shown logging into a phone with the location coordinates for the WWE Performance Center, 28.5623° N, 81.2907° W, being shown. In an update, Wrestling Inc. reader Kyle R. noted that the passcode that was used to log into the phone was 051020, which is the date of this Sunday's Money In The Bank pay-per-view.

The "WWE On FOX" Twitter account tweeted the video with the message, "Do I have everybody's attention now?" That led to some fans speculating that the hacker might be CM Punk, as that is a famous line of his. Renee Young even mentioned during Backstage that Punk could be the hacker. However, that is likely not the case, as Punk has "DRUG FREE" tattooed on his fingers, while the hacker has no finger tattoos.

There was another tweet from the hacker's Twitter account on Wednesday night that reads, "Find me before I find you"

You can view the tweets below.