At tonight's AEW Double or Nothing: The Buy In, Best Friends (defeating Private Party) became the new number one contenders for AEW World Tag Team Champions Hangman Page and Kenny Omega. A date has yet to be announced for when the two teams will meet.

Also tonight, Brian Cage (making his debut and as the match's mystery entrant) won the Casino Ladder Match by defeating Darby Allin, Colt Cabana, Orange Cassidy, Joey Janela, Scorpio Sky, Kip Sabian, Frankie Kazarian, and Luchasaurus to earn a future AEW World Championship Match. Cage was joined with Taz at his side. The exact date for that match is also unknown.

Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight's show!

Below are highlights from each match:













.@DarbyAllin risked it all and it backfired tremendously.

Order Double or Nothing NOW on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (Intl Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/WbukzsK0We — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020





.@MrGMSI_BCage has arrived as the mystery participant in the Casino Ladder Match!

Order Double or Nothing NOW on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (Intl Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/pj1EitB2EB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020











