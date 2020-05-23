At tonight's AEW Double or Nothing: The Buy In, Best Friends (defeating Private Party) became the new number one contenders for AEW World Tag Team Champions Hangman Page and Kenny Omega. A date has yet to be announced for when the two teams will meet.
Also tonight, Brian Cage (making his debut and as the match's mystery entrant) won the Casino Ladder Match by defeating Darby Allin, Colt Cabana, Orange Cassidy, Joey Janela, Scorpio Sky, Kip Sabian, Frankie Kazarian, and Luchasaurus to earn a future AEW World Championship Match. Cage was joined with Taz at his side. The exact date for that match is also unknown.
Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight's show!
Below are highlights from each match:
Big spear from @trentylocks but @Marq_Quen is there with the immediate answer! #AEWDoN #TheBuyIn— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 23, 2020
?? https://t.co/N5EvCb5TNZ
?? https://t.co/ShU4TFsmsb pic.twitter.com/neyVgsUwAr
.@IsiahKassidy with all the momentum! #AEWDoN #TheBuyIn— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 23, 2020
?? https://t.co/N5EvCb5TNZ
?? https://t.co/ShU4TFsmsb pic.twitter.com/abKhX7co4d
Word has it @trentylocks and @SexyChuckieT are in the market for a new pair of belts. #AEWDoN #TheBuyIn— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 23, 2020
?? https://t.co/N5EvCb5TNZ
?? https://t.co/ShU4TFsmsb pic.twitter.com/C2VAQWENuk
.@DarbyAllin risked it all and it backfired tremendously.— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020
Order Double or Nothing NOW on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (Intl Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/WbukzsK0We
.@MrGMSI_BCage has arrived as the mystery participant in the Casino Ladder Match!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020
Order Double or Nothing NOW on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (Intl Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/pj1EitB2EB
Nobody expects @orangecassidy's Jansport backpack tactics! #AEWDoN— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 24, 2020
?? https://t.co/N5EvCb5TNZ
?? https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/wV9lRtGwsc
Unreal power! @MrGMSI_BCage ?? #AEWDoN— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) May 24, 2020
?? https://t.co/N5EvCb5TNZ
?? https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/epJM1Y8is7
SOCIAL EXCLUSIVE@MrGMSI_BCage is the winner of the Casino Ladder Match and gets a shot at the #AEW World Championship!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020
Order Double or Nothing NOW on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (Intl Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/9RCeBP3oqv