- Above are the five greatest tournaments in Impact Wrestling history. The group included: Hard Ten Tournament, Paparazzi Championship Series, Bound for Glory Series 2012, World X Cup 2008, and Super X Cup 2005.

- Below is the lineup for this Tuesday's Impact on AXS TV featuring a tournament to determine the number one contender for the Impact World Championship.

* Hernandez vs. Madman Fulton (#1 Contenders Tournament Match)

* Rohit Raju vs. Trey (#1 Contenders Tournament Match)

* Havok vs. Kimber Lee

* Moose vs. Suicide

- Impact Wrestling announced, starting this Tuesday, Don Callis and Jimmy Jacobs will host a After Shock, a weekly post-Impact show. The show will stream on all of Impact's digital channels.