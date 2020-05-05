As announced on this week's episode of Impact Wrestling, starting next week, a Number One Contender's Tournament will take place to determine who will face Tessa Blanchard for the Impact World Championship at a later date.

As reported last month, Blanchard was not able to defend her championship against Eddie Edwards and Michael Elgin in a triple threat match at Rebellion, due to travel issues.

Next week's first-round matches will be:

Rohit Raju vs. Trey

Madman Fulton vs. Hernandez

I don't give a damn about a second rate title I don't give a damn about the Impact title @Tess_Blanchard has..... I have the Number 1 title in @IMPACTWRESTLING I have the most prestigious title in pro wrestling. I'm the REAL WORLD CHAMPION https://t.co/vX7hwXAcxe — THE REAL WORLD CHAMPION (@TheMooseNation) May 6, 2020