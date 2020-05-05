As announced on this week's episode of Impact Wrestling, starting next week, a Number One Contender's Tournament will take place to determine who will face Tessa Blanchard for the Impact World Championship at a later date.

As reported last month, Blanchard was not able to defend her championship against Eddie Edwards and Michael Elgin in a triple threat match at Rebellion, due to travel issues.

Next week's first-round matches will be:

Rohit Raju vs. Trey

Madman Fulton vs. Hernandez