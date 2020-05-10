The 2020 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view set a new record in pay-per-view length going back 30 years. The official pay-per-view length from the WWE Network is listed at 2 hours and 24 minutes. The Kickoff pre-show ran 1 hour, making the entire event 3 hours and 24 minutes.

The Money In the Bank pay-per-view on Sunday night ran shorter than several events from recent memory, including the WWE Evolution event in 2018, which ran for 3 hours and 19 minutes, according to Reddit user LTKMK. Fastlane 2018 ran for 2 hour and 51 minutes while Clash of Champions 2018 ran for 2 hours and 42 minutes, Fastlane 2017 ran for 2 hours and 41 minutes, No Mercy 2016 ran for 2 hours and 36 minutes, and Judgment Day 2007 ran for 2 hours and 35 minutes.

These events were all either special events, single-branded shows, or pay-per-view events from before they started running 4 hours. The shortest before that era was ECW December to Dismember 2006, which ran for 2 hours and 15 minutes, or No Way Out 2004, which ran for 2 hours and 28 minutes, not counting the ECW special.

Money In the Bank 2020 was the shortest WWE pay-per-view since Insurrextion 2002, which wan for 2 hours and 23 minutes, and WWE Rebellion 2001, which ran for 2 hours and 15 minutes. Both of those events were held in the UK.

Regarding pay-per-view events in the United States, the shortest before now was Survivor Series 1990, which ran for 2 hours and 21 minutes. This makes Money In the Bank the shortest WWE main roster pay-per-view from the United States in 30 years, not counting the In Your House specials.

You can click here for our full recap from Money In the Bank.