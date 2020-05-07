Yesterday, NJPW was forced to cancel its upcoming Wrestle Dynasty event at Madison Square Garden on August 22 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In the interests of running the best and safest possible event for fans, NJPW has arrived at the decision to postpone Wrestle Dynasty in Madison Square Garden," NJPW wrote on Twitter. "Sorry for the delay, but we'll be back stronger in 2021!"

This comes shortly after NJPW nixed the entire Best of the Super Juniors tour from May 12 until June 6.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that NJPW did not want to cancel the MSG show as they were considering it their number two event of the year, behind Wrestle Kingdom.

Meltzer also noted NJPW is now discussing empty arena shows, something they weren't doing previously. The company would have to wait until they were allowed to even do an empty arena show, but it's something to consider as they don't necessarily want their roster sitting around month after month.

Japan is currently under a state of emergency until at least May 31.