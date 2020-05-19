All Elite Wrestling announced AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose & Dr. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida & Kris Statlander for tomorrow's episode of AEW Dynamite.

On last week's episode it was Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford vs. Dr. Britt Baker and Kris Statlander. Hikaru Shida won the match via pinfall.

Below is an updated card:

* AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose & Dr. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida & Kris Statlander

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. 10 (with Mr. Brodie Lee)

* "Broken" Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara

* MJF (with Wardlow) vs. Marko Stunt

* Arn Anderson & Jake "The Snake" Roberts (Face to Face Interview)

* Rey Fenix vs. Orange Cassidy

AEW's PPV Double or Nothing will be airing this weekend on May 23.