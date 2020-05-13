AEW announced AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose will face the number one ranked Hikaru Shida at Double or Nothing on May 23.
Shida won a Fatal 4-Way Match on tonight's Dynamite against Penelope Ford, Britt Baker, and Kris Statlander to solidify her ranking.
Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight's show!
Below is the updated PPV card:
AEW World Championship
Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brodie Lee
AEW Women's World Championship
Nyla Rose (c) vs. Hikaru Shikda
TNT Championship Match
Cody vs. Lance Archer
Casino Ladder Match (Future AEW World Championship Match)
Darby Allin vs. Colt Cabana vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Fenix vs. TBA
MJF vs. Jungle Boy