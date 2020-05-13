AEW announced AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose will face the number one ranked Hikaru Shida at Double or Nothing on May 23.

Shida won a Fatal 4-Way Match on tonight's Dynamite against Penelope Ford, Britt Baker, and Kris Statlander to solidify her ranking.

Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight's show!

Below is the updated PPV card:

AEW World Championship

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brodie Lee

AEW Women's World Championship

Nyla Rose (c) vs. Hikaru Shikda

TNT Championship Match

Cody vs. Lance Archer

Casino Ladder Match (Future AEW World Championship Match)

Darby Allin vs. Colt Cabana vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Fenix vs. TBA

MJF vs. Jungle Boy