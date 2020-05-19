- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's taped WWE RAW episode.

- As noted on Monday, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to tout a major social media milestone of 60 million subscribers to WWE's official YouTube channel. WWE also issued the following announcement on the milestone:

WWE Surpasses 60 Million YouTube Subscribers STAMFORD, Conn., May 18, 2020 – WWE's official YouTube channel surpassed the 60 million subscriber milestone, further solidifying itself as one of the world's top channels on the site. With more than 60 million total subscribers, WWE ranks as the No. 1 Sports channel on YouTube, ahead of the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, ESPN and NASCAR. To date, only nine other channels have crossed this milestone, and WWE currently has more subscribers than other top-ranking channels such as Justin Bieber, Dude Perfect and Ed Sheeran. WWE's YouTube channel is also the fifth most-viewed channel in the world with 43 billion video views, behind only T-Series, Cocomelon – Nursery Rhymes, SET India and Zee TV. The channel combines premiere in-ring action highlights from Raw, SmackDown, NXT, NXT UK and monthly pay-per-views, incredible access with exclusive interviews, the latest news from WWE Now and live event coverage with WWE Kickoffs, Watch Alongs and WWE's new Wednesday morning show WWE's The Bump.

WWE launched their YouTube channel in May 2007. They currently have 60.2 million subscribers with 43,170,409,229 video views.

- The popular First We Feast brand has launched a new series on Instagram - Fridge Tours. As seen below, WWE Superstar Paige is featured in the new series, which gives viewers a look at celebrities' kitchens.

Paige shows off the kitchen in her Los Angeles home, revealing the surprising condiment she uses with pizza, her opinion on keeping syrup in the refrigerator or not, and more.