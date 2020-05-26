AEW is coming off their Double or Nothing pay-per-view this past Saturday. Perhaps the most talked about aspect of the show was the wild "Stadium Stampede" match.

Former WWE star Rusev was a big fan of the match. Rusev has done a lot of Twitch streaming after being released by WWE, and on a stream on Sunday, he mentioned that he had watched Double or Nothing.

"Speaking of wrestling though, last night was fun. I set my TV, my phone or whatever, and I watch a little bit of AEW. I don't know if it's legal to say. Is it legal to say? I'm looking at my lawyer," Rusev says doing a bit with himself. "Is it legal to say? OK, I guess I can talk about it. It was fun man. It was fun especially that main event.

"It was good. I had fun watching it."

Rusev was released from WWE in April of 2018 and has a 90-day non-compete. He will be a free agent on July 18th.