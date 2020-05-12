WWE SmackDown Superstar Roman Reigns recently signed up for an account with the Cameo service.

Fans can now request personalized videos from The Big Dog, at $250 per message.

To compare, we noted recently that former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle was charging $25 for his videos. WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart charges $150 while SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E charges $125, actor David Hasselhoff charges $300, comedian Gilbert Gottfried charges $150, UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture charges $50 and NFL legend Brett Favre charges $250.

Reigns' Cameo description reads like this: "Joe "Roman Reigns" Anoai, WWE Champion. JOE ANOAI is a WWE Professional Wrestler pka "ROMAN REIGNS." Anoai is a WWE Universal Champion, a 3x WWE Champion, a WWE U.S. Champion, a WWE Intercontinental Champion and a WWE Tag Team Champion"

Reigns has been away from WWE action since before WrestleMania 36 as he has had concerns with performing during the coronavirus pandemic due to his health. You can click here to read his recent comments on returning and his future.

You can see Reigns' welcome video to his Cameo page below:

Fernando S. contributed to this article.