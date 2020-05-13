There have been recent online rumors of WWE Hall of Famer Sting working with AEW later this month, but word is that there is nothing to the speculation.

It's been rumored that Sting will be the one to present the new AEW TNT Title to the winner of Cody Rhodes vs. Lance Archer in the tournament finals at AEW's Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on May 23, but PWInsider reports that multiple sources close to Sting are denying the rumors.

As noted earlier this week, via Pro Wrestling Sheet, Sting is no longer under contract with WWE, but that doesn't mean the two sides won't agree to a new merchandise contract to move forward with.

The Sting-AEW speculation began after Mattel removed The Stinger from a new WWE series of action figures, at the last minute. Sting also had a Twitter exchange with Archer, which Cody responded to. Cody also responded to a tweet on Sting being pulled from the WWE action figure series. You can click here to see Cody's responses and the exchange between Sting and Archer.

Stay tuned for updates on Sting's status and future moving forward.