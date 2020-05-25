- Miro, f.k.a. Rusev in WWE, has started a new YouTube channel. Miro said the channel will feature highlights from his Twitch channel, workouts and "bicep stuff." You can subscribe here and watch the first video above.

- Season 2 of The Titan Games, hosted by The Rock, returns to NBC tonight at 8 pm ET, head-to-head against Monday Night RAW. As previously reported, AEW ring announcer Dasha Kuret, f.k.a. Dasha Fuentes in WWE, is one of the competitors this season.

- Edge guest starred in the fifth episode of the second season of Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series, which was released on Netflix last Friday. He voices a character named Sledge who is a pornographic parody of himself.

Edge commented on his appearance on the show, writing on Twitter, "From becoming friends with John Dunsworth on the set of Haven, I met the motley crew known as @trailerparkboys

"What happens when we put our odd Canuck brains together? A LOT of weirdness. Season two of the animated series streaming now on @netflix #Sledge #ClintEatswood"

You can view the tweet below: