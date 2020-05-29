Jim Cornette made headlines for his critical comments towards Becky Lynch and her pregnancy, which drew a response from Seth Rollins. Other talent are speaking out about the comments with former WWE Superstar Ryback being the latest to weigh in during his podcast.

"This is one of those situations, with Jim. He - I don't even like to talk about him - because I think it's one of things I wish we could; he's blocked on all my accounts. I just don't wanna deal with it," said Ryback.

"He does this for money. And he goes the negative route because he's making money from his show in a negative way. There's a way to relay his feelings — they're his opinions on things but he does so in a very insulting way to people."

Ryback explained there is a way Cornette can get his opinions across without being so insulting. However, he does it to cater to his followers.

"He can express that in such a way - how many years does she [Becky Lynch] to make this kind of money. There's just a way if you wanna get that across where you don't have to be so just s--tty about it," Ryback explained. "And he has that fanbase that is drawn to that negativity. And the way he just fires out venom and for no reason."

"It would benefit me none to just s--t talk all the talent all the time," said Ryback. "That would just show bitterness and insecurity on my part and I think comes across with him. That for whatever experience in this business, he has a lot of built up negative tension in him and he's not evolved as he's gotten older. And he's not learned and he's very immature in his ways with how he speaks about people. There's no need to be that insulting with it."

You can check out Ryback's comments, which were spoken during an appearance by Wrestling INC's Raj Giri in the video embedded above.