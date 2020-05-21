Becky Lynch made big news on last week's Monday Night RAW when she announced that she was pregnant and would vacate the RAW Women's Championship. Her fiance Seth Rollins joined Corey Graves on After The Bell and have his reaction to the news and how it's slowly starting to feel real.

"Pretty good man. Thank you very much. I appreciate the congratulations. I appreciate the congratulations really from from everybody. It's been pretty overwhelming as far as positivity is concerned regarding the news, which you would hope and expect for something like this, but it's been good man," Rollins said. "We're still so early in the pregnancy, so it kind of isn't totally real.

"Watching Becky announce it live on Monday, made it feel more real than it had previously, but still, we haven't even gotten the first ultrasound yet, and we haven't done a lot of the baby things that you do when you do these things. I guess. It's my first time. I'm not entirely sure exactly what we need to do. We're going in for an appointment I think at the end of this week, and I think it'll feel a little bit more real there."

Rollins has shared his excitement on social media by sharing a picture of Lynch when they found out that she was pregnant. However, Jim Cornette was critical of the news. Cornette said that Lynch should have waited to get pregnant because she's making so much money now. Cornette and Rollins had worked together in Ring of Honor, and Rollins talked about the shock he felt when he heard Cornette's comments about his fiance Lynch.

"Yeah a little bit, and you know what? It actually came from one of the more unlikeliest of sources, and I don't really want to take too much time to get into it because I don't want to focus on it, but it hurt my feelings on a personal level because Jim Cornette is someone who's a legend in our industry. And he's someone that I personally worked with in my time at Ring of Honor, and for him to come out and say some real negative things, some real misogynist things about women in general and pregnancy and the industry, it kind of caught me off guard. And it made me lose a lot of respect for someone who a lot of people had already kind of lost respect for, and I was still holding on to hope that somewhere along the line, there was a personal connection between Jim and I that he would think twice before making just some egregious comments about women, about my wife. I can't even forgive them," Rollins said. "I don't even want to repeat them.

"Just from a grander scale, the mindset that has to go into that needs to be eradicated all around. It's just so disgusting, and the more I sat in thought about it and talked about it, I knew we had this appearance coming up and we're going to have this conversation, I wanted to address it because I want to make it very clear that I am so proud of my fiance, of Becky, of what she's doing in the courage that it takes for her, at this point in her career, to make a decision. She's 33 years old. So once you hit 35 for women, you start running risks with these pregnancies. So she made an incredibly tough decision. She went out there on national television. She had to say things the way she wanted to do. The fact of the matter is she is the most talented woman I've ever seen in my entire life, and she's going to be just fine being pregnant, making money, doing alright. So everything that Jim Cornette said is complete nonsense. Not just for her but for women all around the globe. Honestly, for the most part, aside from what we just discussed, it's been extremely positive, and I think everybody's just really happy for us."

