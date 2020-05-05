Scott Hall is not one to hold back on social media. He has had witty comments like after Goldberg defeated The Fiend for the WWE Championship, and he has had moments where he'll call out wrestling promoters.

Hall had choice comments for ROH star Session Moth Martina who responded to a tweet that asked, "what comes to mind when you think of this man?" The photo in the tweet was of Hall, and Moth Martina replied, "He once offered to buy me a boobjob on Twitter but never followed through."

The tweet caught the eye of Hall who responded with, "You need a personality transplant you dumb b--ch."

Moth Martina reacted to the tweet saying, "HAHAHA ouchie momma #fanciesmartina."

Hall's tweets and his Twitter account have since been deleted. That led Moth Martina to write, "Never a boring night on the oul Twitter box eh ?????? everyone #fanciesmartina."

This is not the first time Moth Martina has interacted with WWE legends on Twitter. Last year, she made an extended effort to get John Cena to follow her back on Twitter. Cena never formally responded, but she did eventually get a follow back.

You can view the tweet exchange between Hall and Moth Martina below.

Scott Hall's Twitter has apparently been deleted following this exchange with Session Moth Martina pic.twitter.com/c0JzrpmyWz — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) May 5, 2020