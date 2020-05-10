Seth Rollins spoke with talkSPORT before tonight's WWE Championship Match against Drew McIntyre at WWE Money in the Bank.

Among the topics discussed, Rollins revisited last year's Hell in a Cell Match against Bray Wyatt. Rollins — a babyface at the time — went into the match as the WWE Universal Champion against Wyatt, who despite being a heel was at the peak of his popularity with fans. Rollins picked up the extremely hard fought win, but fans were not thrilled with the outcome of the match, which came via referee stoppage over the safety of Wyatt's health.

This was obviously out of Rollins' control, but the former champ felt like he was made the scapegoat with how things played out in that match.

"At the end of the day, there's no real nice way to put it, I was dead in the water after Hell in a Cell," Rollins said. "And a lot of that was nothing that I could control. I was left out there as a bit of a scapegoat in that situation and there was nothing I could do about it, but I was the one that had to face the scrutiny. And no one really cared about me at that point in time, or about how I was feeling or about what really went into that moment, that night and everything that went along with it."

Rollins continued that after the match he felt like some changes needed to be made going forward.

"No one cared about Seth Rollins and how it affected me or how involved I was in any shape or form," Rollins stated. "So, the writing was on the wall at that point. It was time to hunker down and make some changes, and some of those are tough lessons to learn. But, that's what happened and here we are. There's no point lamenting the past, it's time to move on, move into the future and figure out what you're gonna do about it, ya know? What can you control."

Rollins had made it clear he wasn't a fan of that Hell in a Cell Match, previously calling it "a mess" due to the red lighting that was used.