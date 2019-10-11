This past Sunday at the Hell in a Cell PPV, fans were left disappointed when there was no definitive finish to Seth Rollins v. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Championship. The referee stopped the bout after thinking about the safety of Bray.

While the idea was to stop the match after a Rollins sledgehammer shot, that wasn't the original booking decision.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the original finish to the Hell in a Cell match was for Wyatt to take a gimmicked bump off of the top of the cell. As a result, he would be unable to continue and the match would be stopped. Following the conclusion of the bout, "The Fiend" would pop up like The Undertaker and take Rollins out with the Mandible Claw. As you saw this past Sunday, a version of that was done.

Additionally, Dave Meltzer stated that while Vince McMahon didn't want Wyatt to be beaten early, he also wanted Rollins, Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair as the champions heading into the WWE Draft.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.