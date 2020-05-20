Tonight's WWE NXT episode opened up on the USA Network with a graphic in memory of former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard, who passed away at the age of 39 this week. You can see that graphic below.

WWE also paid tribute to Gaspard with the latest episode of WWE Playlist, seen above. The video looks back at various moments from Gaspard's career.

The WWE Network also paid tribute to Gaspard today with a new carousel on the front page of the service. The "Celebrating Shad Gaspard" carousel features several clips of the former Cryme Tyme member.

Gaspard's body was found this morning at around 1:30am local time by two people who were walking the beach. He went missing on Sunday near Venice Beach, California after a swimming accident while in the ocean with his 10 year old son. Gaspard ordered the first responding lifeguard to help his son out of the strong rip current first, and they did, which saved his son's life. You can read full details on the accident, with reactions from around the pro wrestling world, by clicking here.

Below is the graphic from tonight's NXT: