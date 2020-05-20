Several pro wrestling stars are remembering former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard on Twitter today.

As noted, Gaspard passed away at the age of 39 after going missing during a swimming accident near Venice Beach in California on Sunday. Gaspard and his 10 year old son were caught in a strong rip current at around 4pm local time when lifeguards tried to rescue them. Shad instructed the first responder to help his son, which saved his son's life. Shad was then hit by a larger wave, which put him under the water. That's the last time he was seen alive. Shad's body was found in the sand at around 1:30am local time this morning by people walking on the beach.

Triple H tweeted to remember Gaspard today and wrote, "I join fans around the world as we remember Shad Gaspard as a beloved performer and a caring father. In absolutely tragic circumstances, please keep his loved ones in your thoughts."

WWE's Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting William Regal also praised Gaspard in a tweet today.

"My deepest condolences to the family of Shad Gaspard. Always when I was around him a lovely, smiling man and his showing of the ultimate gesture to being a real man and father when it matters mean more than any words I could write," Regal wrote.

Shane McMahon was one of many to call Shad a hero and a great man.

"Saddened to hear the news of the passing of the "The Beast" Shad Gaspard. A hero even to the end, my thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time. A great man in this world, you will be sorely missed. Rest In Peace, my friend," Shane tweeted.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley was among those who sent support to Shad's wife and son today. He wrote, "RIP Shad Gaspard. My heart goes out to Shad's wife and child. My prayers that his memory will soothe their sadness over time. #RIPShadGaspard @Shadbeast"

The Rock wrote last night, "My prayers and hope for Shad Gaspard's wife, son and family during this unthinkable time. Man, this is a tough one. A really tough one. Great guy."

You can click here for the original statements from WWE and Vince McMahon, while WWE's updated statement issued after his passing can be found here. You can click here for details on the initial rescue attempt for Shad and his son, with comments from the first lifeguard to respond. The statement from Shad's wife Siliana Gaspard can be read at this link.

Below are more reactions to Shad's passing from WWE Hall of Famers Jerry Lawler and Mark Henry, David Otunga, Lilian Garcia, Tommy Dreamer, Karl Anderson, Lance Storm and several others:

I join fans around the world as we remember Shad Gaspard as a beloved performer and a caring father. In absolutely tragic circumstances, please keep his loved ones in your thoughts. https://t.co/JibfmJJMcC — Triple H (@TripleH) May 20, 2020

My deepest condolences to the family of Shad Gaspard. Always when I was around him a lovely, smiling man and his showing of the ultimate gesture to being a real man and father when it matters mean more than any words I could write. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) May 20, 2020

Saddened to hear the news of the passing of the "The Beast" Shad Gaspard. A hero even to the end, my thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time. A great man in this world, you will be sorely missed. Rest In Peace, my friend. — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) May 20, 2020

RIP Shad Gaspard



My heart goes out to Shad's wife and child. My prayers that his memory will soothe their sadness over time.#RIPShadGaspard @Shadbeast https://t.co/tzUH1oZ5yL — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 20, 2020

I made so many funny memories with my brother as kids because of how entertaining Cryme Tyme was. Thank you for that, Shad.



Keeping all of his friends and family in my heart. ?? — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 20, 2020

It's heartbreaking for me to post this but this is how I will always remember Shad. Thank you for the memories, you will be missed.

My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. #RIPSHAD ???? pic.twitter.com/FPzEPW30kG — nodaysoff FRED ROSSER III (@realfredrosser) May 20, 2020

Shad told me that being a dad was the best job in the world. It sure is Shad and you were definitely a World Champion Dad. #RIPShadGaspard Miss ya bro ???? pic.twitter.com/FOg9bPwa9i — David Otunga (@DavidOtunga) May 20, 2020

My prayers and hope for Shad Gaspard's wife, son and family during this unthinkable time. Man, this is a tough one. A really tough one.

Great guy. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 20, 2020

Goodbye, my friend.

My thoughts are with Shad's family. I can't fathom their loss. — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) May 20, 2020

Sending my love and prayers to Shad loved ones during this time. #RIPShadGaspard — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) May 20, 2020

Just gave him a #BrotherHug at Staples Center last time we were in town..

Being a father, I feel deeply for his family n friends.

f--k the heat, love each other.

Rest Easy #GoodBrother , Shad. — Karl Anderson (@MachineGunKA) May 20, 2020

#RIPShadGaspard. I've known Shad for over 10 years. We weren't close...but everytime I'd see him, he would have a huge smile on his face and make me feel like we were. My thoughts are with his family. — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 20, 2020

My heart is heavy praying for the entire Gaspard's family pic.twitter.com/3VGbptAHbn — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) May 20, 2020

I know we weren't really close but the funny thing is every time we saw each other and spoke you would think we were boys since childhood. I know a good heart when I see one and you my friend had a Good Heart. RIP SHAD. pic.twitter.com/dycZ6Rrnxx — THE REAL WORLD CHAMPION (@TheMooseNation) May 20, 2020

My Love, Thoughts, Prayers and Support Go out to The Family of Shad Gaspard. Nothing will ever Fix the loss of a loved one. As a Universe We owe it to ourselves and to others to Be a Positive Light in this world as long as we can Because Nothing is Ever Guaranteed. #RIPSHAD ❤️🙏🏿 — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) May 20, 2020

RIP Shad ❤️🙏🏼 You truly have a magical soul. Always made everyone laugh and smile. You will be so missed by so many. You are truly a superhero, forever and always. So many thoughts, prayers, love and light to his family.

❤️N https://t.co/12di0lrcpS — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) May 20, 2020

Shad Gaspard died a hero -- sending help to his son who was also in need. By all accounts, he was an amazing human being. I wish I had gotten to know him. Rest Easy Shad. Praying for your family and friends ❤️ https://t.co/2rDobmhbJB — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) May 20, 2020

The world has lost a wonderful human being. Shad Gaspard was a true HERO in every sense of the word. I'm keeping his family and loved ones in my prayers right now. We love you, Shad. pic.twitter.com/JaX6Ebk9LF — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) May 20, 2020

I will miss your smile and your giant hug

You made everyone feel happy and safe

You are The Ultimate Father#RIPSHAD pic.twitter.com/8NA69UG2HJ — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) May 20, 2020

My love and prayers to @Shadbeast family 🙏🏼 #RIPSHAD thank you for the advice before WWE.. will never forget you. — KALISTO (manny) (@KalistoWWE) May 20, 2020

I remember when I first met you in @ovwwrestling and you would always call me Superman.

But you are Superman @shadbeast13

The way you'd greet all your friends with the biggest bear hugs, smiles, and laughs. pic.twitter.com/Dn8H4EsI6X — Chris Masters (@ChrisAdonis) May 20, 2020

I wrote this yesterday, for my personal Facebook. I was going to rewrite today, now that it is official, but I think my initial thoughts and feelings work best. #RIPShadGaspard pic.twitter.com/wRfT3UD8ay — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) May 20, 2020

I am sad to know that Shad is really gone but I am glad for the family that the body was found. Shad was such an amazing human with so much love for his family, friends and co-workers. I will miss you SO much Shad. Thk u for always making me feel special! #rip ?????? pic.twitter.com/akQt3x142e — Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) May 20, 2020

Always enjoyed every minute being around and working with @Shadbeast and Cryme Tyme.

Always happy, always funny, always positive. You will be missed by many. #RIPShadGaspard https://t.co/k0CuEKEOWy — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) May 20, 2020

I want all wrestling and sports entertainment fans to pray for my brother. https://t.co/Ay8gaUw3sw — TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) May 20, 2020

Shad... you were an amazing father.



Lived life with a smile and a laugh.



Always were positive in every interaction.



In this moment of sadness, the world is seeing the impact you had.#RIPSHAD — David Lagana (@Lagana) May 20, 2020