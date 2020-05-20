Several pro wrestling stars are remembering former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard on Twitter today.

As noted, Gaspard passed away at the age of 39 after going missing during a swimming accident near Venice Beach in California on Sunday. Gaspard and his 10 year old son were caught in a strong rip current at around 4pm local time when lifeguards tried to rescue them. Shad instructed the first responder to help his son, which saved his son's life. Shad was then hit by a larger wave, which put him under the water. That's the last time he was seen alive. Shad's body was found in the sand at around 1:30am local time this morning by people walking on the beach.

Triple H tweeted to remember Gaspard today and wrote, "I join fans around the world as we remember Shad Gaspard as a beloved performer and a caring father. In absolutely tragic circumstances, please keep his loved ones in your thoughts."

WWE's Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting William Regal also praised Gaspard in a tweet today.

"My deepest condolences to the family of Shad Gaspard. Always when I was around him a lovely, smiling man and his showing of the ultimate gesture to being a real man and father when it matters mean more than any words I could write," Regal wrote.

Shane McMahon was one of many to call Shad a hero and a great man.

"Saddened to hear the news of the passing of the "The Beast" Shad Gaspard. A hero even to the end, my thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time. A great man in this world, you will be sorely missed. Rest In Peace, my friend," Shane tweeted.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley was among those who sent support to Shad's wife and son today. He wrote, "RIP Shad Gaspard. My heart goes out to Shad's wife and child. My prayers that his memory will soothe their sadness over time. #RIPShadGaspard @Shadbeast"

The Rock wrote last night, "My prayers and hope for Shad Gaspard's wife, son and family during this unthinkable time. Man, this is a tough one. A really tough one. Great guy."

You can click here for the original statements from WWE and Vince McMahon, while WWE's updated statement issued after his passing can be found here. You can click here for details on the initial rescue attempt for Shad and his son, with comments from the first lifeguard to respond. The statement from Shad's wife Siliana Gaspard can be read at this link.

Below are more reactions to Shad's passing from WWE Hall of Famers Jerry Lawler and Mark Henry, David Otunga, Lilian Garcia, Tommy Dreamer, Karl Anderson, Lance Storm and several others: