As noted earlier today, the Buckle Bomb is on the list of banned moves.

Shane Helms retweeted a news article about the move being banned and shared his thoughts.

The furloughed WWE Producer wrote, "I did the Vertebreaker, arguably the most dangerous move in the business and never hurt anyone. ??????? It's not the move, it's the execution."

The rough bump that Kairi Sane took a couple of weeks ago against Nia Jax was one of the reasons why the in-ring move was banned.



At WWE Night of Champions in 2015, Seth Rollins used the move against WWE Hall of Famer Sting and it led to an injury and discovery that Sting had spinal stenosis. It was also Sting's final match.

