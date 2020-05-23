- Above is a new promo for Randy Orton vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge at the WWE Backlash pay-per-view on June 14. As noted at this link, WWE continues to push the match as "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" and that could have something to do with RAW Executive Producer Paul Heyman.

- FS1 will air WrestleMania 31 content on Tuesday, June 2 as the lead-in to the new episode of WWE Backstage. The WWE 24 documentary on WrestleMania 31 will air at 7pm ET, and then a replay of the WrestleMania 31 pay-per-view will air at 8pm ET. The new episode of WWE Backstage will apparently air at 12am ET after the pay-per-view replay, which is interesting as TV guides previously indicated that Backstage would return to its normal timeslot of 11pm on June 2.

WrestleMania 31 took place in 2015 from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA with Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE World Heavyweight Title, WWE Hall of Famers Sting and Triple H doing battle, and more.

It was previously announced that next Tuesday's WWE line-up on FS1 will see "A Future WWE: The FCW Story" air at 10pm ET. The new Backstage episode will then air at 12am ET.

- As noted earlier at this link, AJ Styles has been drafted back to SmackDown from RAW in exchange for future pick considerations for the red brand. Styles defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a first round match in the tournament to crown a new WWE Intercontinental Champion, and will now face Elias in the semifinals next week.

Chad Gable, who hasn't been seen on WWE TV as of late after being re-packaged as Shorty G, took to Twitter after SmackDown and said he's been waiting for another shot at Styles.

"I've been waiting. Give me a rematch," Shorty tweeted at Styles after the show.

AJ has not responded to Shorty as of this writing. You can see his tweet below: