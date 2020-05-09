WWE Money in the Bank goes down tomorrow and will feature two unique Money in the Bank Ladder Matches that will happen at WWE Headquarters. Both the men and women's matches will take place at the same time where they will begin at the bottom of the building and end on the roof — where the contracts are located.

On the men's side it will be: Daniel Bryan, Aleister Black, Rey Mysterio, King Corbin, Otis, and AJ Styles. The six women involved will be: Nia Jax, Asuka, Shayna Baszler, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, and Carmella.

Today's question: Who are you picking to win their respective match?

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network by clicking here and get their first month free.