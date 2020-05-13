AEW announced some more matches for Double or Nothing on May 23 on tonight's Dynamite. Chris Jericho reignited the Inner Circle vs. The Elite feud and challenged The Elite to a Stadium Stampede Match that will take place in a football stadium, likely at the Jacksonville Jaguars' TIAA Bank Field. Matt Hardy's Vanguard 1 showed up and notified the group The Elite had accepted the match.

Mike Tyson will present the AEW TNT Championship to the winner of Cody vs. Lance Archer.

On the Buy-In, it will be Best Friends vs. Private Party to determine the number one contenders for Kenny Omega and Hangman Page's AEW World Tag Team Titles.

Also added to the PPV is Kris Statlander vs. Britt Baker. On tonight's show, Baker and Statlander were involved in a Fatal 4-Way Match where Baker applied her submission, lockjaw, on Statlander and refused to let go.

Finally, it was announced Shida vs. Rose's title match will now be a No DQ / No Count-Out match.

Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight's show!

Below is the updated PPV card:

AEW World Championship

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brodie Lee

AEW Women's World Championship (No DQ/No Count-Out)

Nyla Rose (c) vs. Hikaru Shida

TNT Championship Match

Cody vs. Lance Archer

Mike Tyson to present the title to the winner.

Casino Ladder Match (Future AEW World Championship Match)

Darby Allin vs. Colt Cabana vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Fenix vs. TBA

Stadium Stampede Match

The Elite vs. Inner Circle

MJF vs. Jungle Boy

Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander

The Buy In (Number One Contenders Match)

Best Friends vs. Private Party

The threat of #PineapplePete has been vanquished!

Now onto more significant tasks - Enter the first-ever STADIUM STAMPEDE at Double or Nothing on Saturday, May 23rd. pic.twitter.com/w8GSWmm08o — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 14, 2020





Iron @MikeTyson will be at Double or Nothing to present the #TNTChampionship to the winner of the finals between @CodyRhodes & @LanceHoyt.



Order Double or Nothing on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (International Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/J5sIrcvUXQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 14, 2020



