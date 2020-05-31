On Saturday Night, Titus O'Neil hosted an Instagram Live conversation with former WWE star and actor Dave Bautista, Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan, and Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister to discuss the death of George Floyd.

Stephanie McMahon praised O'Neil for having the "uncomfortable yet important conversations."

She retweeted an article about Sports Illustrated's coverage and wrote, "So proud of @WWE superstar @TitusOneilWWE for having the uncomfortable yet Important conversations we need to move our society forward."

Titus O'Neil did respond to Stephaine's praise and even thanked Vince McMahon.

He wrote, "Thank you @StephMcMahon I'm proud of you too!! And THANK YOU @VinceMcMahon"

Titus O'Neil is a finalist for the 2020 Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award. The winner will be announced during The 2020 ESPYS on June 21.

Below you can see her praise and O'Neil's response: