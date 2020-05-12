WWE Hall of Famer Sting is currently without a WWE contract.

There was a lot of speculating on The Stinger's WWE status earlier this week after he was pulled from a new Mattel series of WWE action figures, after previously being confirmed for the series. Mattel said he was pulled from the series "due to circumstances out of their control" but they did not elaborate. Now Pro Wrestling Sheet has confirmed that Sting is no longer signed to a WWE deal.

It was noted that while Sting is not currently under a WWE contract, this does not mean that the two sides won't agree on a possible merchandise deal moving forward.

There's no word on the AEW speculation that also surfaced this week after Sting had a Twitter exchange with AEW star Lance Archer, which saw AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes chime in. Cody also reacted to Mattel pulling Sting from the new WWE series. You can click here for details on the Sting - AEW speculation.

Stay tuned for updates on Sting's status and future.